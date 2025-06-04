Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). In this distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. Understanding this distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities related to normally distributed random variables.

Z-scores A Z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated using the formula Z = (X - mu) / sigma, where X is the value of interest, mu is the mean, and sigma is the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for finding probabilities in a normal distribution, as they allow us to use standard normal distribution tables or software to determine the likelihood of a given range of values.