Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Problem 5.3.9
Textbook Question
Finding a z-Score In Exercises 1–16, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
P33
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The problem states that we need to find the z-score corresponding to the 33rd percentile (P33). This means the cumulative area under the standard normal curve to the left of the z-score is 0.33.
Understand the relationship between cumulative area and z-scores: The cumulative area represents the probability that a randomly selected value from the standard normal distribution is less than or equal to the z-score. We will use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score corresponding to this cumulative area.
Use the Standard Normal Table: Locate the cumulative area of 0.33 in the table. The table provides cumulative probabilities for z-scores. Find the row and column that correspond to the closest value to 0.33. The intersection of the row and column gives the z-score.
Alternatively, use technology: If using a statistical calculator or software, input the cumulative area (0.33) into the inverse normal function (often labeled as 'invNorm' or similar). Ensure the mean is set to 0 and the standard deviation is set to 1, as this is a standard normal distribution.
Interpret the result: The z-score you find represents the point on the standard normal distribution where 33% of the data lies to the left. This z-score can be used for further analysis or interpretation in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score indicates the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales, allowing for comparison across different datasets.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve and is used to determine probabilities and percentiles for normally distributed data. The area under the curve corresponds to probabilities, making it a fundamental concept in statistics for understanding how data is distributed.
Cumulative Area
Cumulative area refers to the total area under the curve of a probability distribution up to a certain point. In the context of the standard normal distribution, it represents the probability that a randomly selected score will fall below a specific z-score. This concept is crucial for interpreting z-scores in terms of percentiles, allowing statisticians to understand the relative standing of a score within a distribution.
