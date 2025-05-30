Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
5:23 minutes
Problem 2.5.50b
Life Spans of Fruit Flies The life spans of a species of fruit fly have a bell-shaped distribution, with a mean of 33 days and a standard deviation of 4 days.
b. The life spans of three randomly selected fruit flies are 29 days, 41 days, and 25 days. Using the Empirical Rule, find the percentile that corresponds to each life span.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Empirical Rule, which states that for a bell-shaped (normal) distribution: approximately 68% of the data falls within 1 standard deviation (σ) of the mean (μ), 95% within 2σ, and 99.7% within 3σ. This will help us determine the percentiles.
Step 2: Calculate the z-score for each life span using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the observed value, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation. For example, for 29 days, z = (29 - 33) / 4.
Step 3: Use the z-scores to determine how many standard deviations each life span is from the mean. For example, a z-score of -1 indicates the value is 1 standard deviation below the mean.
Step 4: Refer to the Empirical Rule to estimate the percentile for each z-score. For instance, a z-score of -1 corresponds to approximately the 16th percentile, as 68% of the data is within 1σ, leaving 16% below 1σ on the left side.
Step 5: Repeat the process for the other two life spans (41 days and 25 days), calculating their z-scores and using the Empirical Rule to estimate their percentiles.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the life spans of fruit flies follow a normal distribution with a mean of 33 days and a standard deviation of 4 days.
Empirical Rule
The Empirical Rule, also known as the 68-95-99.7 rule, states that for a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two standard deviations, and 99.7% within three standard deviations. This rule helps in understanding how data is spread around the mean and is essential for calculating percentiles in normally distributed data.
Percentiles
A percentile is a measure used in statistics indicating the value below which a given percentage of observations in a group of observations falls. For example, the 25th percentile is the value below which 25% of the data points lie. In this question, calculating the percentiles for the life spans of the selected fruit flies involves determining how each lifespan compares to the overall distribution of lifespans.
