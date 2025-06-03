Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the variable Z, which allows for the calculation of probabilities and percentiles for any normal distribution by standardizing values. This transformation is crucial for comparing different datasets and finding probabilities associated with specific Z-scores. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-Score A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, a Z-score of -1.11 means the value is 1.11 standard deviations below the mean, which is essential for determining the corresponding probability. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator