- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
5:29 minutes
Problem 6.2.31b
Textbook Question
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 31 and 32, use the data set to (b) find the sample standard deviation
[APPLET] Earnings The annual earnings (in dollars) of 32 randomly selected intermediate level life insurance underwriters (Adapted from Salary.com)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data set provided into a list of values. These represent the annual earnings of 32 intermediate-level life insurance underwriters.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (average) of the data set. The formula for the mean is \( \text{Mean} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \), where \( x_i \) are the individual data points and \( n \) is the total number of data points.
Step 3: Compute the deviations of each data point from the mean. For each data point \( x_i \), calculate \( x_i - \text{Mean} \).
Step 4: Square each deviation to eliminate negative values and sum all the squared deviations. This gives \( \sum (x_i - \text{Mean})^2 \).
Step 5: Divide the sum of squared deviations by \( n-1 \) (since this is a sample standard deviation) and take the square root of the result. The formula for the sample standard deviation is \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \text{Mean})^2}{n-1}} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Standard Deviation
The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data points. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the sample mean. A higher standard deviation indicates greater variability among the data points, while a lower standard deviation suggests that the data points are closer to the mean.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, allowing researchers to make inferences about the population from which the sample was drawn.
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, where each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. This method helps to ensure that the sample is representative of the population, reducing bias and allowing for more accurate statistical inferences about the population based on the sample data.
