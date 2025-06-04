Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Point Estimate A point estimate is a single value that serves as an approximation of a population parameter. In this context, the point estimate of the population mean (μ) is calculated by taking the average of the waking times of the sampled individuals. It provides a quick summary of the data, but does not account for variability or uncertainty in the estimate. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a point estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. For a 90% confidence interval, the margin of error is calculated using the standard deviation and the critical value from the z-distribution, reflecting how much the sample mean might differ from the actual population mean. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval