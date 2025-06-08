In Exercises 35–40, use the standard normal distribution or the t-distribution to construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean. Justify your decision. If neither distribution can be used, explain why. Interpret the results.

The population standard deviation of the weights of the two-year-old males on a pediatrician’s patient list is 2.49 pounds. The mean weight of a sample of 10 of the two–year–old males is 13.68 pounds. Weights are known to be normally distributed.