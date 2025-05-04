Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:17 minutes
Problem 9.2.6b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Readability of Font On a Computer Screen The statistics shown below were obtained from a standard test of readability of fonts on a computer screen (based on data from “Reading on the Computer Screen: Does Font Type Have Effects on Web Text Readability?” by Ali et al., International Education Studies, Vol. 6, No. 3). Reading speed and accuracy were combined into a readability performance score (x), where a higher score represents better font readability.
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given data for both samples. For the Roman font: sample size (n₁) = 24, sample mean (x̄₁) = 66.25, and sample standard deviation (s₁) = 12.96. For the Arial font: sample size (n₂) = 24, sample mean (x̄₂) = 65.62, and sample standard deviation (s₂) = 9.93.
Step 2: Use the formula for the confidence interval for the difference between two means when the population standard deviations are not assumed to be equal. The formula is: CI = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) ± t * √((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)), where t is the critical value from the t-distribution with degrees of freedom calculated using the Welch-Satterthwaite equation.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df) using the Welch-Satterthwaite equation: df = ((s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)²) / (((s₁²/n₁)² / (n₁ - 1)) + ((s₂²/n₂)² / (n₂ - 1))). Substitute the given values into this formula to find the approximate df.
Step 4: Determine the critical t-value (t) for the desired confidence level (e.g., 95%) using the calculated degrees of freedom and a t-distribution table or technology. Ensure you use a two-tailed test since the confidence interval is symmetric.
Step 5: Substitute the values of x̄₁, x̄₂, s₁, s₂, n₁, n₂, and t into the confidence interval formula to compute the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval. This will give you the range of values for the difference in readability performance scores between the two fonts.
