Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
7:33 minutes
Problem 9.2.9a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Color and Cognition Researchers from the University of British Columbia conducted a study to investigate the effects of color on cognitive tasks. Words were displayed on a computer screen with background colors of red and blue. Results from scores on a test of word recall are given below. Higher scores correspond to greater word recall.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the samples are from populations with the same mean.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In this context, the red and blue background groups are independent, meaning the performance of one group does not influence the other. This is crucial for applying statistical tests that compare means, as the assumption of independence affects the validity of the results.
Recommended video:
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine if there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this case, the null hypothesis states that the means of the two populations (red and blue backgrounds) are equal. The significance level of 0.05 indicates the threshold for deciding whether to reject the null hypothesis based on the test results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
t-Test for Independent Samples
A t-test for independent samples is used to compare the means of two groups when the population standard deviations are unknown and assumed to be unequal. This test calculates a t-statistic based on the sample means, sizes, and standard deviations, allowing researchers to assess whether the observed difference in means is statistically significant at a specified significance level.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice