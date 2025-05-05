Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:06 minutes
Problem 9.2.5b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Better Tips by Giving Candy An experiment was conducted to determine whether giving candy to dining parties resulted in greater tips. The mean tip percentages and standard deviations are given below along with the sample sizes (based on data from “Sweetening the Till: The Use of Candy to Increase Restaurant Tipping,” by Strohmetz et al., Journal of Applied Social Psychology, Vol. 32, No. 2).
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given data for both groups. For the 'No Candy' group: sample size (n₁) = 20, mean (x̄₁) = 18.95, standard deviation (s₁) = 1.50. For the 'Two Candies' group: sample size (n₂) = 20, mean (x̄₂) = 21.62, standard deviation (s₂) = 2.51.
Step 2: Use the formula for the confidence interval for the difference between two means when the population standard deviations are not assumed to be equal. The formula is: CI = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) ± t * √((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)), where t is the critical value from the t-distribution table based on degrees of freedom (df).
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df) using the formula: df = ((s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)²) / (((s₁²/n₁)² / (n₁ - 1)) + ((s₂²/n₂)² / (n₂ - 1))). This will determine the appropriate t-value for the confidence interval.
Step 4: Find the critical t-value corresponding to the desired confidence level (e.g., 95%) and the calculated degrees of freedom. Use a t-distribution table or technology to find this value.
Step 5: Substitute the values for x̄₁, x̄₂, s₁, s₂, n₁, n₂, and the critical t-value into the confidence interval formula to compute the interval. Interpret the interval in the context of the problem to determine whether giving candy results in greater tips.
