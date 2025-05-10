Table of contents
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 14.2.10
Textbook Question
Control Charts for p. In Exercises 5–12, use the given process data to construct a control chart for p. In each case, use the three out-of-control criteria listed near the beginning of this section and determine whether the process is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria apply.
Car Batteries Defective car batteries are a nuisance because they can strand and inconvenience drivers, and drivers could be put in danger. A car battery is considered to be defective if it fails before its warranty expires. Defects are identified when the batteries are returned under the warranty program. The Powerco Battery corporation manufactures car batteries in batches of 250, and the numbers of defects are listed below for each of 12 consecutive batches. Does the manufacturing process require correction?
3 4 2 5 3 6 8 9 12 14 17 20
1
Step 1: Calculate the proportion of defective batteries (p) for each batch. Use the formula p = x / n, where x is the number of defective batteries in a batch, and n is the batch size (250 in this case). For example, for the first batch with 3 defects, p = 3 / 250.
Step 2: Compute the overall proportion of defects (p-bar) by summing up all the defective proportions (p values) from the 12 batches and dividing by the total number of batches. Use the formula p-bar = (Σp) / k, where k is the number of batches (12 in this case).
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation of the proportion (σp) using the formula σp = sqrt((p-bar * (1 - p-bar)) / n), where p-bar is the overall proportion of defects, and n is the batch size (250).
Step 4: Determine the control limits for the control chart. The upper control limit (UCL) is given by UCL = p-bar + 3σp, and the lower control limit (LCL) is given by LCL = p-bar - 3σp. If LCL is negative, set it to 0 because proportions cannot be negative.
Step 5: Plot the p values for each batch on the control chart and compare them to the control limits. Identify any points outside the control limits or patterns that violate the three out-of-control criteria (e.g., a single point outside the control limits, a run of 7 points on one side of the centerline, or a trend of increasing or decreasing values). Determine if the process is in statistical control based on these criteria.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Control Charts
Control charts are statistical tools used to monitor the stability of a process over time. They display data points in time order and include control limits that indicate the expected variation in the process. By analyzing these charts, one can determine if a process is in control or if there are signs of variation that may require investigation or corrective action.
Out-of-Control Criteria
Out-of-control criteria are specific rules used to identify when a process is exhibiting unusual variation that may indicate a problem. Common criteria include points falling outside control limits, a run of consecutive points above or below the centerline, or a trend of increasing or decreasing values. Identifying these criteria helps in assessing whether a process is stable or needs adjustments.
Defective Rate
The defective rate is the proportion of items in a batch that fail to meet quality standards, often expressed as a percentage. In the context of the car batteries, it refers to the number of defective batteries identified in each batch. Monitoring the defective rate is crucial for quality control, as it helps manufacturers understand the reliability of their products and make necessary improvements to the production process.
