Control Charts for p. In Exercises 5–12, use the given process data to construct a control chart for p. In each case, use the three out-of-control criteria listed near the beginning of this section and determine whether the process is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria apply.

Car Batteries Defective car batteries are a nuisance because they can strand and inconvenience drivers, and drivers could be put in danger. A car battery is considered to be defective if it fails before its warranty expires. Defects are identified when the batteries are returned under the warranty program. The Powerco Battery corporation manufactures car batteries in batches of 250, and the numbers of defects are listed below for each of 12 consecutive batches. Does the manufacturing process require correction?

3 4 2 5 3 6 8 9 12 14 17 20