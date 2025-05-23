Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 9.3.3c
Textbook Question
Confidence Interval Assume that we want to use the sample data in Exercise 1 for constructing a confidence interval to be used for testing the given claim.
c. If the resulting confidence interval is -5.8 admissions <ud < -0.9 admissions, what do you conclude?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The confidence interval provided is -5.8 < μd < -0.9, where μd represents the population mean difference. The goal is to interpret this interval in the context of the claim being tested.
Recall the meaning of a confidence interval: A confidence interval provides a range of plausible values for the population parameter (in this case, μd). If the interval does not include 0, it suggests that there is a statistically significant difference.
Analyze the interval: Since the entire confidence interval (-5.8 to -0.9) is below 0, this indicates that the population mean difference μd is likely negative. This suggests that there is evidence of a decrease in admissions.
Relate the interval to the claim: If the claim being tested is that there is no difference in admissions (μd = 0), the confidence interval contradicts this claim because 0 is not within the interval. This means we reject the null hypothesis.
Conclude: Based on the confidence interval, there is sufficient evidence to support the conclusion that there is a significant decrease in admissions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample data that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a lower and upper bound, indicating the degree of uncertainty around the estimate. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 95% of the intervals calculated would contain the true parameter.
Negative Values in Context
In the context of admissions, negative values in a confidence interval indicate a decrease in admissions rather than an increase. This can suggest that the actual number of admissions is likely to be lower than a certain threshold, which may have implications for decision-making in areas such as resource allocation or program effectiveness.
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a result or relationship observed in data is not due to random chance. In the context of a confidence interval, if the interval does not include zero, it suggests that the effect being measured (e.g., change in admissions) is statistically significant, leading to a conclusion that the effect is likely real and not a result of sampling variability.
