Estimates vs. Hypothesis Tests Labels on cans of Dr. Pepper soda indicate that they contain 12 oz of the drink. We could collect samples of those cans and accurately measure the actual contents, then we could use methods of Section 7-2 for making an estimate of the mean amount of Dr. Pepper in cans, or we could use those measured amounts to test the claim that the cans contain a mean of 12 oz. What is the difference between estimating the mean and testing a hypothesis about the mean?