Job Interviews In a Harris poll of 514 human resource professionals, 463 said that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression. Use 1000 bootstrap samples to construct a 99% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of all human resource professionals believing that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression. How does the result compare to the confidence interval found in Exercise 24 part (b) in Section 7-1?