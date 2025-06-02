Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:45 minutes
Problem 7.4.22
Textbook Question
Job Interviews In a Harris poll of 514 human resource professionals, 463 said that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression. Use 1000 bootstrap samples to construct a 99% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of all human resource professionals believing that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression. How does the result compare to the confidence interval found in Exercise 24 part (b) in Section 7-1?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂) from the given data. The sample proportion is calculated as the number of successes (human resource professionals who believe appearance is most important) divided by the total sample size. Use the formula: .
Step 2: Generate 1000 bootstrap samples. To do this, repeatedly resample (with replacement) from the original sample of 514 professionals, and for each resample, calculate the proportion of successes (p̂). This will create a distribution of bootstrap sample proportions.
Step 3: Determine the 99% confidence interval from the bootstrap distribution. To find this, sort the bootstrap sample proportions and identify the lower and upper percentiles corresponding to the middle 99% of the distribution. Specifically, find the 0.5th percentile (lower bound) and the 99.5th percentile (upper bound).
Step 4: Compare the bootstrap confidence interval to the confidence interval found in Exercise 24 part (b) in Section 7-1. Note whether the intervals are similar or different, and discuss any potential reasons for discrepancies, such as differences in methods (bootstrap vs. traditional formula-based approach).
Step 5: Interpret the results. Explain what the 99% confidence interval means in the context of the problem. For example, it provides a range of plausible values for the true proportion of all human resource professionals who believe appearance is most important for a good first impression, with 99% confidence.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the observed data. This method allows for the construction of confidence intervals and hypothesis testing without relying on traditional parametric assumptions. In this context, 1000 bootstrap samples will help estimate the proportion of HR professionals who prioritize appearance in job interviews.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 99%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample proportion, indicating how much the sample result might vary if different samples were taken. Understanding how to interpret and calculate confidence intervals is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data.
Proportion
In statistics, a proportion is a type of ratio that represents the part of a whole, often expressed as a fraction or percentage. In this scenario, the proportion refers to the number of HR professionals who believe that appearance is most important, relative to the total number surveyed. Analyzing proportions helps in understanding trends and making comparisons across different groups or studies.
