Bootstrap Method The bootstrap method is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the observed data. This approach allows for the construction of confidence intervals and hypothesis testing without relying on strong parametric assumptions. In this case, it will help estimate the proportion of dropped or dismissed lawsuits by generating multiple samples from the original dataset. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample proportion, indicating how much the sample result might vary if different samples were taken. Understanding how to interpret and calculate confidence intervals is crucial for assessing the reliability of statistical estimates. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals