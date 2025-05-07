Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1.42b
Textbook Question
No Failures According to the Rule of Three, when we have a sample size n with x=0 successes, we have 95% confidence that the true population proportion has an upper bound of 3/n. (See “A Look at the Rule of Three,” by Jovanovic and Levy, American Statistician, Vol. 51, No. 2.)
b. In a study of failure rates of computer hard drives, 45 Toshiba model MD04ABA500V hard drives were tested and there were no failures. What is the 95% upper bound for the percentage of failures for the population of all such hard drives?
1
Step 1: Understand the Rule of Three. The Rule of Three states that when we have a sample size n and observe x=0 successes (or failures in this case), the 95% confidence upper bound for the true population proportion is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mn>3</mn><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Here, the sample size n is 45, and the number of observed failures x is 0.
Step 3: Substitute the value of n into the formula for the upper bound. The formula becomes: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mn>3</mn><mn>45</mn></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: Simplify the fraction to find the upper bound for the proportion of failures. This will give the proportion in decimal form.
Step 5: Convert the proportion to a percentage by multiplying the result by 100. This will provide the 95% upper bound for the percentage of failures in the population of all such hard drives.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rule of Three
The Rule of Three is a statistical principle used when no successes are observed in a sample. It states that if a sample of size n has x=0 successes, we can be 95% confident that the true proportion of successes in the population is less than or equal to 3/n. This rule is particularly useful in estimating upper bounds for proportions in small sample sizes.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. The 95% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples and build intervals, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true parameter. In the context of the Rule of Three, it helps quantify uncertainty about the population proportion based on observed data.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. It plays a crucial role in statistical analysis, as larger sample sizes generally provide more reliable estimates of population parameters. In the Rule of Three, the sample size (n) directly influences the upper bound of the failure rate, with smaller samples leading to wider confidence intervals.
