Seating Choice In a 3M Privacy Filters poll, respondents were asked to identify their favorite seat when they fly, and the results include these responses: window, window, other, other. Letting “window” and letting “other”, those four responses can be represented as {1, 1, 0, 0}. Here are ten bootstrap samples for those responses: [Image]

Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of respondents who indicated their favorite seat is “window.”