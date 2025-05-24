Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:15 minutes
Problem 7.1.34b
Textbook Question
Astrology A sociologist plans to conduct a survey to estimate the percentage of adults who believe in astrology. How many people must be surveyed if we want a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of four percentage points?
b. Use the information from a previous Harris survey in which 26% of respondents said that they believed in astrology.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the formula for the required sample size when estimating a population proportion. The formula is: , where is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the estimated proportion, and is the margin of error.
Identify the values given in the problem: the confidence level is 99%, so the z-score corresponding to this level is approximately 2.576. The margin of error is 4%, or 0.04. From the previous survey, the estimated proportion is 0.26.
Substitute the values into the formula: .
Simplify the expression step by step: First, calculate , then multiply by the result. Next, square the z-score , and multiply it by the product of . Finally, divide by the square of the margin of error .
Round the result to the nearest whole number, as the sample size must be a whole number. This will give you the minimum number of people that must be surveyed to achieve the desired confidence level and margin of error.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval. A 99% confidence level means that if the survey were repeated multiple times, 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true percentage of adults who believe in astrology. This high level of confidence typically requires a larger sample size.
Margin of Error
The margin of error indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, based on the sample results. In this case, a margin of error of four percentage points means that if the survey estimates that 26% of adults believe in astrology, the actual percentage is likely between 22% and 30%. A smaller margin of error requires a larger sample size.
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of respondents needed to achieve a desired level of confidence and margin of error. It involves using the estimated proportion (in this case, 26%) along with the desired confidence level and margin of error to ensure that the survey results are statistically valid and reliable.
