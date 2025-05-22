Table of contents
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1.37a
Smart Phone Apple is planning for the launch of a new and improved iPhone. The marketing team wants to know the worldwide percentage of consumers who intend to purchase the new model, so a survey is being planned. How many people must be surveyed in order to be 90% confident that the estimated percentage is within three percentage points of the true population percentage?
a. Assume that nothing is known about the worldwide percentage of consumers who intend to buy the new model.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: n = (Z^2 * p * (1 - p)) / E^2, where n is the required sample size, Z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, p is the estimated population proportion, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. Since the confidence level is 90%, the corresponding z-score (Z) is approximately 1.645. The margin of error (E) is given as 3%, or 0.03. Since nothing is known about the population proportion, assume p = 0.5, which maximizes the required sample size.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace Z with 1.645, p with 0.5, and E with 0.03 in the formula: n = (1.645^2 * 0.5 * (1 - 0.5)) / 0.03^2.
Step 4: Simplify the numerator of the formula. Calculate 1.645^2, then multiply it by 0.5 and (1 - 0.5).
Step 5: Simplify the denominator of the formula. Calculate 0.03^2, then divide the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator to find the required sample size, n.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical method used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed in a survey to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. In this case, the marketing team needs to determine how many consumers to survey to estimate the percentage of potential buyers accurately, ensuring that the estimate is within three percentage points of the true population percentage.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the sample accurately reflects the population. A 90% confidence level means that if the survey were conducted multiple times, 90% of the time the results would fall within the specified margin of error. This concept is crucial for understanding how reliable the survey results will be in predicting consumer behavior.
Margin of Error
The margin of error indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, based on the sample results. In this scenario, a margin of error of three percentage points means that the estimated percentage of consumers intending to purchase the new iPhone could vary by plus or minus three percentage points from the actual percentage. This concept is essential for assessing the precision of the survey results.
