Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1.37b
Textbook Question
Smart Phone Apple is planning for the launch of a new and improved iPhone. The marketing team wants to know the worldwide percentage of consumers who intend to purchase the new model, so a survey is being planned. How many people must be surveyed in order to be 90% confident that the estimated percentage is within three percentage points of the true population percentage?
b. Assume that 11% of consumers have a smartphone and plan to upgrade to a new model.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the required sample size for estimating a population proportion. The formula is: , where is the sample size, is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the estimated population proportion, and is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. The confidence level is 90%, so the z-score corresponding to 90% confidence is approximately 1.645. The estimated population proportion is 0.11 (11%), and the margin of error is 0.03 (3%).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. The equation becomes: .
Step 4: Simplify the numerator. Calculate , then multiply it by and . This will give you the value of the numerator.
Step 5: Simplify the denominator. Calculate . Then divide the numerator by the denominator to find the required sample size . Round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be a whole number.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical method used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed in a survey to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. In this context, it involves using the estimated proportion of consumers who plan to purchase the new iPhone and the margin of error to determine how many individuals need to be surveyed to ensure that the results are reliable.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the estimated range. A 90% confidence level means that if the survey were repeated multiple times, 90% of the time the calculated confidence interval would contain the true population percentage. This concept is crucial for understanding the reliability of the survey results.
Margin of Error
The margin of error indicates the range within which the true population percentage is expected to fall, based on the survey results. In this case, a margin of error of three percentage points means that the estimated percentage from the survey could be three points higher or lower than the actual percentage. This concept is essential for assessing the precision of the survey findings.
