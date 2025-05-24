Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:18 minutes
Problem 7.1.36b
Textbook Question
Online Gambling Some states now allow online gambling. As a marketing manager for a casino, you need to determine the percentage of adults in those states who gamble online. How many adults must you survey in order to be 99% confident that your estimate is in error by no more than two percentage points?
b. Assume that 18% of all adults gamble online (based on 2017 data from a Gambling Commission study in Great Britain).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key components of the problem. The confidence level is 99%, the margin of error (E) is 2 percentage points (0.02), and the estimated proportion (p̂) is 18% (0.18). The formula for determining the required sample size is: n = (Z² * p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / E².
Step 2: Determine the Z-value corresponding to a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence level, the Z-value is approximately 2.576. This value is derived from the standard normal distribution table.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Using the formula n = (Z² * p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / E², substitute Z = 2.576, p̂ = 0.18, and E = 0.02. The formula becomes: n = ((2.576)² * 0.18 * (1 - 0.18)) / (0.02)².
Step 4: Simplify the expression inside the formula. First, calculate (1 - p̂), which is (1 - 0.18) = 0.82. Then calculate the numerator: (2.576)² * 0.18 * 0.82. Finally, calculate the denominator: (0.02)².
Step 5: Divide the numerator by the denominator to find the required sample size. Round up the result to the nearest whole number, as the sample size must be an integer.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical method used to calculate the number of observations or replicates needed in a survey to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. In this context, it involves using the margin of error, confidence level, and population proportion to find the minimum number of adults to survey to ensure that the estimate of online gambling participation is accurate within two percentage points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval calculated from the sample data. A 99% confidence level indicates that if the same survey were conducted multiple times, 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true proportion of adults who gamble online. This high level of confidence is crucial for making reliable marketing decisions.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, based on the sample data. In this scenario, a margin of error of two percentage points means that the estimate of the percentage of adults who gamble online could be two points higher or lower than the calculated sample proportion. This concept is essential for understanding the precision of the survey results.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning