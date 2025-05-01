Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A quality control manager wants to see how many defective products come off the line on average per day. They select three random cases of units at the end of the day to test how many defective units are in one of the three cases. What type of sampling method is this?
A
Simple random sampling
B
Stratified sampling
C
Cluster sampling
D
Systematic sampling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The quality control manager is selecting three random cases of units at the end of the day to test for defective units. The goal is to identify the type of sampling method used.
Review the definitions of the sampling methods: Simple random sampling involves selecting individual items randomly from the entire population. Stratified sampling divides the population into subgroups (strata) and samples from each subgroup. Cluster sampling involves dividing the population into groups (clusters) and randomly selecting entire clusters. Systematic sampling selects every nth item from a list or sequence.
Analyze the scenario: The manager is selecting entire cases (clusters) of units rather than individual units or dividing the population into strata. This aligns with the definition of cluster sampling.
Compare with other methods: The selection is not systematic (e.g., every nth case), not stratified (no subgroups are defined), and not simple random sampling (individual units are not selected randomly).
Conclude: Based on the analysis, the sampling method used in this scenario is cluster sampling.
Watch next
Master Simple Random Sampling with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice