Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7:09 minutes
Problem 7.4.8a
Textbook Question
Cell Phone Radiation Here is a sample of measured radiation emissions (cW/kg) for cell phones (based on data from the Environmental Working Group): 38, 55, 86, 145. Here are ten bootstrap samples:
a. Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the population mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with constructing an 80% confidence interval for the population mean using the given ten bootstrap samples. Bootstrap samples are resampled datasets created from the original data, and they allow us to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic.
Step 2: Calculate the mean of each of the ten bootstrap samples. For each bootstrap sample, sum all the values and divide by the number of values in that sample. This will give you ten bootstrap sample means.
Step 3: Arrange the ten bootstrap sample means in ascending order. This step is necessary to identify the range of values that will form the confidence interval.
Step 4: Determine the lower and upper bounds of the 80% confidence interval. Since the confidence level is 80%, the remaining 20% is split equally between the lower and upper tails of the distribution. This means we exclude the lowest 10% and the highest 10% of the bootstrap sample means. For ten bootstrap means, this corresponds to excluding the smallest and largest values.
Step 5: Report the confidence interval. The 80% confidence interval is the range between the second smallest and second largest bootstrap sample means. This interval provides an estimate of the population mean based on the bootstrap resampling method.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the observed data. This method allows for the creation of multiple simulated samples, which can help in estimating properties like the mean or variance of a population when the original sample size is small or when the population distribution is unknown.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 80%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, indicating how much the sample mean might vary from the actual population mean.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of a set of values in a population, representing a central point of the data. It is a key parameter in statistics, as it summarizes the overall behavior of the population. In the context of confidence intervals, estimating the population mean helps in understanding the general trend of the data being analyzed.
