Freshman 15 Here is a sample of amounts of weight change (kg) of college students in their freshman year (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B): 11, 3, 0, , where represents a loss of 2 kg and positive values represent weight gained. Here are ten bootstrap samples:

[Image]





a. Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight change for the population.



