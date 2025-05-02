Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
5:13 minutes
Problem 7.4.7a
Textbook Question
Freshman 15 Here is a sample of amounts of weight change (kg) of college students in their freshman year (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B): 11, 3, 0, , where represents a loss of 2 kg and positive values represent weight gained. Here are ten bootstrap samples:
[Image]
a. Using only the ten given bootstrap samples, construct an 80% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight change for the population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to construct an 80% confidence interval for the mean weight change using the given bootstrap samples. Bootstrap samples are resampled datasets (with replacement) from the original data, and they allow us to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic (in this case, the mean).
Step 2: Calculate the mean of each bootstrap sample. For each of the ten bootstrap samples provided, compute the mean weight change. Use the formula for the mean: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>μ</mi> = <mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x</mi><sub>i</sub></math> represents the individual data points in the sample, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of data points in the sample.
Step 3: Arrange the means in ascending order. Once you have calculated the means for all ten bootstrap samples, sort them from smallest to largest. This will help in identifying the percentiles needed for the confidence interval.
Step 4: Determine the percentiles for the 80% confidence interval. For an 80% confidence interval, you need to exclude 10% of the data from each tail of the distribution. This corresponds to the 10th percentile (lower bound) and the 90th percentile (upper bound) of the sorted bootstrap means.
Step 5: Identify the confidence interval bounds. Using the sorted bootstrap means, find the values at the 10th and 90th percentiles. These two values represent the lower and upper bounds of the 80% confidence interval for the mean weight change. Report the interval as the final result.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bootstrap Sampling
Bootstrap sampling is a resampling technique used to estimate the distribution of a statistic by repeatedly sampling with replacement from the original data set. This method allows for the creation of multiple simulated samples, which can help in estimating the variability of a statistic, such as the mean. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the underlying distribution is unknown.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 80%. It is calculated using the sample mean and the standard error, which accounts for the variability in the sample. The wider the interval, the more uncertainty there is about the estimate, while a narrower interval indicates more precision.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Mean Weight Change
The mean weight change refers to the average change in weight of a group of individuals, calculated by summing all individual weight changes and dividing by the number of individuals. In the context of the 'Freshman 15' study, it provides insight into the overall trend of weight gain or loss among college students during their freshman year. Understanding the mean is crucial for interpreting the data and making inferences about the population.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning