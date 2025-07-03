Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:37 minutes
Problem 11.R.5b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use a sign test to test the claim by doing the following.
b. Find the critical value.
[APPLET] In a study testing the effects of an herbal supplement on blood pressure in men, 11 randomly selected men were given an herbal supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At , can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic b
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sign test. The sign test is a non-parametric test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. In this case, we are comparing diastolic blood pressure before and after treatment for 11 patients.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'before treatment' and 'after treatment' values for each patient. For each pair, determine whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero. Ignore any zero differences as they do not contribute to the sign test.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences and negative differences. These counts will be used to determine the test statistic for the sign test.
Step 4: Determine the critical value for the sign test. The critical value depends on the sample size (number of non-zero differences) and the significance level (α = 0.05 in this case). Use a sign test table or binomial distribution to find the critical value.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic (the smaller of the counts of positive and negative differences) to the critical value. If the test statistic is less than or equal to the critical value, reject the null hypothesis that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when data does not meet normality assumptions. In this context, it will help assess whether the herbal supplement significantly reduced diastolic blood pressure.
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. In the sign test, the critical value helps to identify the number of positive or negative signs needed to conclude that the treatment had a significant effect on blood pressure.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that evaluates two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (no effect or difference) and the alternative hypothesis (some effect or difference). In this scenario, the null hypothesis posits that the herbal supplement has no effect on diastolic blood pressure, while the alternative suggests that it does. The outcome of the sign test will help determine which hypothesis is supported by the data.
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
