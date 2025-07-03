Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:28 minutes
Problem 11.R.5de
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use a sign test to test the claim by doing the following.
d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
[APPLET] In a study testing the effects of an herbal supplement on blood pressure in men, 11 randomly selected men were given an herbal supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At , can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic b
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Formulate the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure after the treatment. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that there is a reduction in diastolic blood pressure after the treatment.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'Before treatment' and 'After treatment' values for each patient. For each patient, determine whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences, negative differences, and zero differences. Exclude the zero differences from the analysis, as they do not contribute to the sign test.
Step 4: Use the sign test to determine the test statistic. The test statistic is the smaller of the counts of positive or negative differences. Compare this test statistic to the critical value for the given significance level (α = 0.05).
Step 5: Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the comparison of the test statistic and the critical value. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim, explaining whether the herbal supplement had a significant effect on reducing diastolic blood pressure.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of changes (positive or negative) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when the data does not meet normality assumptions. In this context, it will help assess whether the herbal supplement has a statistically significant effect on diastolic blood pressure.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this scenario, the null hypothesis posits that the herbal supplement has no effect on diastolic blood pressure, meaning any observed changes are due to random variation. The goal of the analysis is to determine whether to reject this hypothesis based on the evidence from the data.
Decision Rule
The decision rule in hypothesis testing outlines the criteria for rejecting or failing to reject the null hypothesis based on the calculated test statistic and the significance level (alpha). In this case, if the p-value obtained from the sign test is less than the chosen alpha level (commonly 0.05), the null hypothesis will be rejected, indicating that the herbal supplement likely has a significant effect on blood pressure.
