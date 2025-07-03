In Exercises 1–6, use a sign test to test the claim by doing the following.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.

e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

[APPLET] In a study testing the effects of an herbal supplement on blood pressure in men, 11 randomly selected men were given an herbal supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At , can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic b