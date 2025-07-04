Table of contents
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
3. Describing Data Numerically
4. Probability
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
11. Correlation
12. Regression
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
14. ANOVA
Problem 7.3.2
Textbook Question
Explain how to use a t-test to test a hypothesized mean mu when sigma is unknown. What assumptions are necessary?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Formulate the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). For example, H₀: μ = μ₀ (the population mean is equal to the hypothesized mean) and Hₐ: μ ≠ μ₀ (the population mean is not equal to the hypothesized mean).
Calculate the sample mean (x̄) and the sample standard deviation (s) from the data. These will be used to estimate the population parameters since the population standard deviation (σ) is unknown.
Compute the t-statistic using the formula: , where μ₀ is the hypothesized mean, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution, which is calculated as df = n - 1, where n is the sample size. Use the t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-value for the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05) and the appropriate degrees of freedom.
Compare the calculated t-statistic to the critical t-value. If the absolute value of the t-statistic exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Ensure the assumptions of the t-test are met: (1) the data is approximately normally distributed or the sample size is large (Central Limit Theorem), and (2) the data is independent and randomly sampled.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
t-test
A t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups or between a sample mean and a known value. It is particularly useful when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small. The t-test calculates a t-statistic, which is then compared to a critical value from the t-distribution to assess significance.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
hypothesized mean (mu)
The hypothesized mean (mu) is the value that a researcher expects the population mean to be based on prior knowledge or theory. In hypothesis testing, this value serves as a benchmark against which the sample mean is compared. The goal is to determine whether the sample provides enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis, which posits that the sample mean is equal to the hypothesized mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:24
Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests
assumptions of the t-test
The t-test relies on several key assumptions: the sample data should be drawn from a normally distributed population, the samples should be independent, and the data should be measured at the interval or ratio level. When the sample size is small, the normality assumption becomes particularly important, as violations can affect the validity of the test results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
