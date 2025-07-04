Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

t-test A t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups or between a sample mean and a known value. It is particularly useful when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small. The t-test calculates a t-statistic, which is then compared to a critical value from the t-distribution to assess significance. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

hypothesized mean (mu) The hypothesized mean (mu) is the value that a researcher expects the population mean to be based on prior knowledge or theory. In hypothesis testing, this value serves as a benchmark against which the sample mean is compared. The goal is to determine whether the sample provides enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis, which posits that the sample mean is equal to the hypothesized mean. Recommended video: Guided course 08:24 08:24 Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests