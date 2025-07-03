Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:01 minutes
Problem 11.R.5c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use a sign test to test the claim by doing the following.
c. Find the test statistic.
[APPLET] In a study testing the effects of an herbal supplement on blood pressure in men, 11 randomly selected men were given an herbal supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At , can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic b
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sign test. The sign test is a non-parametric test used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. In this case, we are comparing diastolic blood pressure before and after treatment for each patient.
Step 2: Calculate the differences for each patient. Subtract the 'Before treatment' value from the 'After treatment' value for each patient. Record whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences, negative differences, and zeros. Positive differences indicate an increase in blood pressure, negative differences indicate a decrease, and zeros indicate no change.
Step 4: Determine the test statistic. The test statistic for the sign test is the smaller of the counts of positive or negative differences. Zeros are excluded from the calculation.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value at the given significance level (α = 0.05). Use the binomial distribution or a table for the sign test to determine if the test statistic is significant enough to reject the null hypothesis (no reduction in diastolic blood pressure).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of change (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when the data does not meet normality assumptions. In this context, it will help assess whether the herbal supplement has a statistically significant effect on diastolic blood pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
Test Statistic
The test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample statistic is from the null hypothesis, allowing for the comparison against a critical value from a statistical distribution. In the sign test, the test statistic is typically the number of positive or negative signs, which indicates the direction of change in the paired data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that involves making an assumption (the null hypothesis) about a population parameter and then using sample data to determine whether to reject that assumption. In this case, the null hypothesis posits that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure after treatment. The outcome of the sign test will help decide if there is enough evidence to reject this claim.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice