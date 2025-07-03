Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of change (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when the data does not meet normality assumptions. In this context, it will help assess whether the herbal supplement has a statistically significant effect on diastolic blood pressure.

Test Statistic The test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample statistic is from the null hypothesis, allowing for the comparison against a critical value from a statistical distribution. In the sign test, the test statistic is typically the number of positive or negative signs, which indicates the direction of change in the paired data.