Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It is calculated using the critical value from the t-distribution, the sample standard deviation, and the square root of the sample size. A larger margin of error indicates less precision in the estimate, while a smaller margin suggests greater reliability.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval provides a range of values within which we expect the true population parameter to lie, with a specified level of confidence. It is constructed by adding and subtracting the margin of error from the sample mean. For a confidence level of 0.98, we use the t-distribution to find the appropriate critical value based on the sample size.