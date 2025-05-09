No Failures According to the Rule of Three, when we have a sample size n with x=0 successes, we have 95% confidence that the true population proportion has an upper bound of 3/n. (See “A Look at the Rule of Three,” by Jovanovic and Levy, American Statistician, Vol. 51, No. 2.)





a. If n independent trials result in no successes, why can’t we find confidence interval limits by using the methods described in this section?