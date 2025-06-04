Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:47 minutes
Problem 6.1.13
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the margin of error for the values of c, σ and n.
c = 0.95, σ = 5.2, n = 30
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for the margin of error (ME). The formula is: ME = z * (σ / √n), where z is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level (c), σ is the population standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z) for the given confidence level (c = 0.95). For a 95% confidence level, the z-value can be found using a z-table or standard normal distribution. It is approximately 1.96.
Step 3: Plug in the given values into the formula. Here, σ = 5.2 and n = 30. The formula becomes: ME = 1.96 * (5.2 / √30).
Step 4: Simplify the denominator by calculating the square root of the sample size (n). Compute √30.
Step 5: Divide the population standard deviation (σ = 5.2) by the square root of the sample size (√30), then multiply the result by the critical value (z = 1.96) to find the margin of error.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error suggests a more precise estimate, while a larger margin indicates more variability in the data.
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Level (c)
The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will contain the true population parameter. A confidence level of 0.95, for example, means that if the same sampling procedure were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated margins of error would capture the true parameter.
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Standard Deviation (σ) and Sample Size (n)
Standard deviation (σ) measures the dispersion of data points around the mean, indicating how spread out the values are. The sample size (n) refers to the number of observations in the sample. Both σ and n are critical in calculating the margin of error, as they influence the precision of the estimate; larger samples generally yield smaller margins of error.
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
