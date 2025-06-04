Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error suggests a more precise estimate, while a larger margin indicates more variability in the data. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

Confidence Level (c) The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will contain the true population parameter. A confidence level of 0.95, for example, means that if the same sampling procedure were repeated multiple times, approximately 95% of the calculated margins of error would capture the true parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals