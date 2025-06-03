Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a sample estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error suggests a more precise estimate, while a larger margin indicates more variability. It is commonly used in survey results and statistical inference. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

Confidence Level (c) The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will contain the true population parameter. In this case, a confidence level of 0.975 means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, approximately 97.5% of the calculated margins of error would capture the true value. It reflects the degree of certainty in the results. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals