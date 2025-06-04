Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample statistics that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated using the sample mean and a margin of error, which is influenced by the desired confidence level. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Confidence Level (c) The confidence level, denoted as 'c', represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. Common confidence levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%. A higher confidence level results in a wider interval, reflecting greater uncertainty about the exact value of the parameter. In this case, a confidence level of 0.88 indicates that we expect the true mean to fall within the interval 88% of the time. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals