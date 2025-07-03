In Exercises 13 and 14, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

[APPLET] A highway patrol officer stops speeding vehicles on an interstate highway. The genders of the last 25 drivers who were stopped are shown, where F represents a female driver and M represents a male driver. Can you conclude that the stops were not random by gender?

F M M M F M F M F F F M M

F F F M M M F M M F F M