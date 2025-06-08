Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
6:03 minutes
Problem 6.T.1b
Textbook Question
In a survey of 2096 U.S. adults, 1740 think football teams of all levels should require players who suffer a head injury to take a set amount of time off from playing to recover. (Adapted from The Harris Poll)
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion. Interpret the results.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is calculated as the number of successes (individuals who think players should take time off) divided by the total sample size. Use the formula: p̂ = x / n, where x = 1740 and n = 2096.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error (SE) for the sample proportion. The formula for the standard error is: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). Substitute the value of p̂ from Step 1 and the sample size n = 2096 into this formula.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence interval, the critical value z* is approximately 1.96 (based on the standard normal distribution).
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (ME). The margin of error is calculated using the formula: ME = z* * SE. Use the z* value from Step 3 and the SE from Step 2 to find the margin of error.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval. The confidence interval is given by: p̂ ± ME. Add and subtract the margin of error from the sample proportion to find the lower and upper bounds of the interval. Finally, interpret the results by explaining that you are 95% confident the true population proportion lies within this interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that exhibits a certain characteristic. In this case, it represents the proportion of U.S. adults who believe that football players should take time off after a head injury. Understanding this concept is crucial for estimating how widespread this belief is among the entire population based on survey data.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample proportion and helps in making inferences about the population. Constructing a confidence interval involves using the sample proportion and the standard error to determine the range.
Standard Error
The standard error measures the variability of a sample statistic, such as the sample proportion, from the true population parameter. It is calculated using the sample size and the sample proportion, and it plays a critical role in constructing confidence intervals. A smaller standard error indicates that the sample proportion is a more accurate estimate of the population proportion.
