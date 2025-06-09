Senate Filibuster You wish to estimate, with 99% confidence, the population proportion of U.S. adults who disapprove of the U.S Senate’s use of the filibuster. Your estimate must be accurate within 2% of the population proportion.

b. Find the minimum sample size needed, using a prior survey that found that 34% of U.S. adults disapprove of the U.S Senate’s use of the filibuster. (Source: Monmouth University)