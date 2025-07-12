Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ





b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.





c. Find the chi-square test statistic.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Ages and Goals You are investigating the relationship between the ages of U.S. adults and what aspect of career development they consider to be the most important. You randomly collect the data shown in the contingency table. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to conclude that age is related to which aspect of career development is considered to be most important? (Adapted from The Harris Poll)



