Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
2:13 minutes
Problem 10.2.6
Textbook Question
True or False? In Exercises 5 and 6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
When the test statistic for the chi-square independence test is large, you will, in most cases, reject the null hypothesis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The chi-square independence test is used to determine whether two categorical variables are independent. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the variables are independent, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that they are not independent.
Recall the relationship between the test statistic and the null hypothesis: A large test statistic indicates a greater deviation from the expected frequencies under the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed data does not align well with the assumption of independence.
Review the decision rule: In hypothesis testing, if the test statistic is large enough to exceed the critical value (determined by the chi-square distribution and the significance level, α), you reject the null hypothesis.
Evaluate the statement: The statement is true because a large test statistic typically leads to rejecting the null hypothesis, as it implies strong evidence against the assumption of independence.
If the statement were false, the correction would be: 'When the test statistic for the chi-square independence test is large, you will, in most cases, fail to reject the null hypothesis.' However, this is incorrect based on the logic of the test.
