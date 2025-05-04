Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
6:39 minutes
Problem 7.2.15
Textbook Question
Los Angeles Commute Time Listed below are 15 Los Angeles commute times (based on a sample from Data Set 31 “Commute Times” in Appendix B). Construct a 99% confidence interval estimate of the population mean. Is the confidence interval a good estimate of the population mean?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (\( \bar{x} \)) by summing all the commute times and dividing by the total number of observations (15). Use the formula \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \), where \( x_i \) represents each commute time and \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 2: Compute the sample standard deviation (\( s \)) using the formula \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}} \). This measures the spread of the commute times around the mean.
Step 3: Determine the standard error of the mean (\( SE \)) using the formula \( SE = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \). This represents the variability of the sample mean.
Step 4: Find the critical value (\( t \)) for a 99% confidence level using a t-distribution table. The degrees of freedom (\( df \)) are \( n-1 \), where \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula \( \text{Confidence Interval} = \bar{x} \pm t \cdot SE \). Interpret the interval and discuss whether it is a good estimate of the population mean based on the sample size and variability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the population mean with a specified level of confidence, such as 99%. It is calculated using the sample mean, the standard deviation, and the sample size, providing a measure of uncertainty around the estimate of the population parameter.
Sample Mean and Standard Deviation
The sample mean is the average of a set of observations, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of observations. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of the data points from the mean, indicating how spread out the values are. Both are essential for constructing confidence intervals.
Normal Distribution and Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution of the data. This is crucial for constructing confidence intervals, as it allows the use of normal distribution properties even for non-normally distributed data when the sample size is sufficiently large.
