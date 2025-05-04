Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the population mean with a specified level of confidence, such as 99%. It is calculated using the sample mean, the standard deviation, and the sample size, providing a measure of uncertainty around the estimate of the population parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Sample Mean and Standard Deviation The sample mean is the average of a set of observations, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of observations. The standard deviation measures the dispersion of the data points from the mean, indicating how spread out the values are. Both are essential for constructing confidence intervals. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation