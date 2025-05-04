Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true mean. This concept is crucial for estimating population parameters based on sample data. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Mean Weight The mean weight is the average weight of a set of data points, calculated by summing all the weights and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it refers to the average weight of quarters minted after 1964. Understanding the mean is essential for interpreting the confidence interval, as it provides a central value around which the interval is constructed. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean