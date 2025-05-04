Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 7.2.14
Textbook Question
Minting Quarters Listed below are weights (grams) of quarters minted after 1964 (based on Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” in Appendix B). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight of all quarters minted after 1964. Specifications require that the quarters have a weight of 5.670 g. What does the confidence interval suggest about that specification?
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (\( \bar{x} \)) of the given weights. Add all the weights together and divide by the total number of weights. Use the formula \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum x_i}{n} \), where \( x_i \) are the individual weights and \( n \) is the sample size.
Step 2: Calculate the sample standard deviation (\( s \)) using the formula \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2}{n-1}} \). Subtract the sample mean from each weight, square the result, sum these squared differences, divide by \( n-1 \), and then take the square root.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (\( t^* \)) for a 95% confidence level. Use a t-distribution table with \( n-1 \) degrees of freedom (where \( n \) is the sample size) to find \( t^* \).
Step 4: Calculate the margin of error (ME) using the formula \( ME = t^* \cdot \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \). Multiply the critical value by the standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula \( \bar{x} \pm ME \). Interpret the confidence interval in the context of the problem to determine whether the specification weight of 5.670 g falls within the interval.
Key Concepts
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true mean. This concept is crucial for estimating population parameters based on sample data.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Mean Weight
The mean weight is the average weight of a set of data points, calculated by summing all the weights and dividing by the number of observations. In this context, it refers to the average weight of quarters minted after 1964. Understanding the mean is essential for interpreting the confidence interval, as it provides a central value around which the interval is constructed.
Calculating the Mean
Specification Requirement
Specification requirements are predetermined standards that a product must meet, in this case, the weight of quarters set at 5.670 grams. Analyzing the confidence interval in relation to this specification helps determine whether the average weight of the sampled quarters meets the regulatory standard, indicating the quality control of the minting process.
Difference in Proportions: Confidence Intervals
