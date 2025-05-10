Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean, indicating how much the sample mean might vary from the actual population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Sample Mean The sample mean is the average of a set of values collected from a sample, calculated by summing all the sample values and dividing by the number of observations. It serves as a point estimate of the population mean and is crucial for constructing confidence intervals. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion