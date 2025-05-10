Mercury in Sushi An FDA guideline is that the mercury in fish should be below 1 part per million (ppm). Listed below are the amounts of mercury (ppm) found in tuna sushi sampled at different stores in New York City. The study was sponsored by the New York Times, and the stores (in order) are D’Agostino, Eli’s Manhattan, Fairway, Food Emporium, Gourmet Garage, Grace’s Marketplace, and Whole Foods. Construct a 98% confidence interval estimate of the mean amount of mercury in the population. Does it appear that there is too much mercury in tuna sushi?





0.56 0.75 0.10 0.95 1.25 0.54 0.88