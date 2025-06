Given the following data set, construct a frequency distribution table. Then, use the table to calculate the sample mean and sample standard deviation of the data set.

2 4 2 5 7 1 2 8 5 5 6 3 5 2 0 5 8 2 7 4 1 3 2 6 8 4 7 1 8 6 \begin{aligned}2~~4~~2~~5~~7~~1~~2~~8~~5~~5\\6~~3~~5~~2~~0~~5~~8~~2~~7~~4\\1~~3~~2~~6~~8~~4~~7~~1~~8~~6\end{aligned}