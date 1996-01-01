- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Deviation Practice Problems
The heights (in centimeters) of students in a classroom are provided below. Use the heights to find the percentile for a height of cm.
| 148 | 152 | 158 | 162 | 165 |
| 167 | 169 | 170 | 172 | 175 |
| 177 | 179 | 180 | 183 | 185 |
| 188 | 190 | 192 | 195 | 198 |
| 200 | 202 | 205 | 207 | 210 |
For the resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of adults, the highest recorded measurement is . The recorded resting heart rates have a mean of and a standard deviation of .
What is the difference between the highest recorded resting heart rate and the mean resting heart rate of adults?
For the total cholesterol levels (in units of ) of adults, the highest recorded measurement is . The recorded cholesterol levels have a mean of and a standard deviation of . Determine the z-score for the highest recorded cholesterol level, using the mean and standard deviation of the recorded levels.
The recorded daily screen time usage (in units of minutes) for a group of individuals is analyzed. Among the recorded times, the mean is , with a standard deviation of . Given a screen time usage of , what is the difference between this value and the mean?
The recorded daily screen time usage (in units of minutes) for a group of individuals is analyzed. Among the recorded times, the mean is , with a standard deviation of . Given a screen time usage of , determine what the z-score for the given screen time usage will be, using the mean and standard deviation of the recorded times.
The recorded daily screen time usage (in units of minutes) for a group of individuals is analyzed. Among the recorded times, the mean is , with a standard deviation of . Given a screen time usage of , convert this time into a z-score.
The recorded daily screen time usage (in units of minutes) for a group of individuals is analyzed. Among the recorded times, the mean is , with a standard deviation of . Given a screen time usage of , is this value considered: significantly low, significantly high, or neither?
Consider a population consisting of the following values: . Suppose samples of size are randomly selected with replacement.
After calculating the mean absolute deviations (MADs) of the population and the samples, it is observed that the sample MADs do not center around the population MAD. What does this indicate about using the sample MAD as an estimator of the population MAD?
A study records the cost of lunch (in dollars) and the tip amounts (in dollars) left by customers at a restaurant. The collected data yield a linear correlation coefficient of and the regression equation:
where, is the cost of lunch and is the predicted tip amount.
What is the best-predicted amount of tip if the cost of lunch is ?
A study analyzes the relationship between the number of study hours (x) and test scores of students (y). The data yield a linear correlation coefficient of . Use the given value of to find the coefficient of determination and the percentage of the total variation in test scores that can be explained by the number of study hours.
A study examines the relationship between the number of hours spent watching TV (x) and the number of calories consumed per day (y). The data yield a linear correlation coefficient of . Use the given value of to find the coefficient of determination and the percentage of the total variation in calorie consumption that can be explained by the number of hours spent watching TV.
The self-reported weights of adults aged 25 and over, along with their corresponding measured weights and the differences between reported and measured weights, are provided in the table below. All weights are in pounds.
Using the differences between reported and measured weights, determine the following:
(i) Midrange
(ii) Range
(iii) Standard Deviation
(iv) Variance
The self-reported weights of adults aged 25 and over, along with their corresponding measured weights and the differences between reported and measured weights, are provided in the table below. All weights are in pounds.
Using the differences between reported and measured weights:
Identify any outliers.
Determine the effect of outliers on the mean, median, and standard deviation.
The number of research projects completed by different departments in a university over the past year is given below:
2, 3, 5, 8, 14, 20, 18, 9
Using this data:
Find the standard deviation.
Find the variance.
The number of hours of sunlight received by different regions of a city during the summer months is provided below:
Find the standard deviation (s).
The number of hours of sunlight received by different regions of a city during the summer months is provided below:
Find the variance.
Listed below are the numbers of fatal construction site accidents in a certain country each year. Find the standard deviation.
Listed below are the numbers of fatal construction site accidents in a certain country each year. Find the variance.
Listed below are the numbers of fatal construction site accidents in a certain country each year. Find the range.
52 48 55 60 49 38 41 50 47 30 36 32 29 31 27 30 32 44 20 25
A random sample of male engineering students is obtained, and their heights are measured in and in .
From the regression analysis, the predicted height in for a student who is tall is found to be . The sum of squared residuals from the regression is .
i. What is the value of the standard error of estimate (SE)?
ii. For a student whose height is , what is the prediction interval?
In a security contest, participants guess a -digit code. Each digit ranges from to , and digits can repeat. The winning code is generated randomly. The random variable x represents the number of digits guessed correctly in the exact position.
The following table shows the probabilities of correctly matching , , , , or digits (in correct positions):
Use the Range Rule of Thumb to determine whether getting all digits correct is a significantly high number of matches.
A teacher records the test scores of her students as follows:
, , , ,
What is the range of these scores? What is one advantage and one disadvantage of using the range as a measure of variability?
A scientist measures the blood pressure of randomly selected adults from a city to estimate the overall city's blood pressure statistics. Which standard deviation notation is appropriate for this scenario?
A frequency histogram displays the annual tuition fees at private colleges.
What is the range of the annual tuition fees represented in the histogram?
A botanist measures the lengths in centimeters of different leaves:
What is the range of these leaf lengths?
A class of students took a math test and received the following scores out of :
Calculate the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this population data set.
A college surveyed students about the number of books they read for leisure in a semester. The results are grouped as follows:
Estimate the sample mean and sample standard deviation. Use as the midpoint for the ' books' group.
The following are the weights in grams of apples picked from a tree:
Calculate the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this sample data set.
Select the data set of numbers that has a sample mean and a sample standard deviation .