For the resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of adults, the highest recorded measurement is 95 bpm 95\text{ bpm} . The 200 200 recorded resting heart rates have a mean of 72.4 bpm 72.4\text{ bpm} and a standard deviation of 10.5 bpm 10.5\text{ bpm} .

What is the difference between the highest recorded resting heart rate and the mean resting heart rate of adults?