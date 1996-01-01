- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Deviation Practice Problems
Given the following data set, construct a frequency distribution table. Then, use the table to calculate the sample mean and sample standard deviation of the data set.
A sample of laptop battery lives in hours is:
Find the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this population.
The following are the weights in pounds of randomly selected suitcases:
Calculate the range, mean, variance, and standard deviation for this sample.
At a coffee shop, the mean expenditure per customer for customers is , with a standard deviation of . According to Chebyshev's Theorem, what is the minimum number of customers who spent between and ?
Inspectors recorded the number of paint scratches found on a sample of new cars. The table below shows the number of scratches and the number of cars with that count. Find the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the number of scratches per car.
Using the class midpoints and corresponding frequencies, estimate the sample mean and standard deviation of the provided data.
Using the frequency distribution, estimate the data's sample mean and sample standard deviation.
Are the mean and standard deviation calculated from grouped data as precise as those from ungrouped (individual) data? Explain.
A company's quarterly bonuses (in thousands of dollars) for a group of employees are as follows: , , , , , , , , , , , and . If each employee receives a reduction of thousand dollars in their bonus, what are the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the adjusted data set?
A company's quarterly bonuses (in thousands of dollars) for a group of employees are as follows: and . What are the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the dataset?
The following are the weights (in kilograms) of a group of packages: , , , , , , , , , and . If each package's weight is increased by , what are the new sample mean and sample standard deviation?
The number of hours five employees worked in a week is as follows: , , , , . What is the sample standard deviation of the hours worked? Use the formula .
Use the dot plot to estimate the sample standard deviation using midpoints and frequencies, then calculate the actual standard deviation using individual data values. Compare both results and select the appropriate option from below.
Use the graph below to estimate the sample standard deviation using midpoints and frequencies and calculate the actual standard deviation using individual data values. Compare both results and select the appropriate option from below.
A research team records the systolic blood pressure (in units of millimeters of mercury) and resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of eight marathon runners. The blood pressures are , , , , , , , and . The heart rates are , , , , , , , and . Calculate the coefficient of variation for both blood pressure and heart rate. Which measurement is more variable relative to its mean?
A sample of randomly selected students had the following chemistry test scores:
Compute the sample standard deviation, given that the sample mean is .