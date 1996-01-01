- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples): Videos & Practice Problems
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) Practice Problems
A study compared the number of coding errors made by programmers before and after a training course. A hypothesis test was conducted, and the decision was to fail to reject the null hypothesis. What does this mean in the context of the original claim?
A study claims that a new teaching method improves student performance. The mean difference in test scores before and after the method is 4.5 with a standard deviation of 2.1. If the sample size is 30, what is the test statistic for a hypothesis test with null hypothesis that the mean difference is zero?
In a study of 50 patients, the mean difference in blood pressure before and after treatment is 5 mmHg with a standard deviation of 3 mmHg. Perform a hypothesis test at alpha = 0.05 to determine if the treatment is effective.
A study on a new drug shows a mean difference in cholesterol levels of 10 mg/dL with a standard deviation of 5 mg/dL in 40 patients. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference.
If a confidence interval for the mean difference includes zero, what does this imply about the claim that there is a difference?
A matched pairs test shows a significant difference in pre- and post-treatment scores. What should be considered when interpreting these results?
Which software tool can be used to calculate the mean difference and standard deviation for matched pairs data?