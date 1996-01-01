- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples): Videos & Practice Problems
A nutritionist claims that a new diet plan will decrease cholesterol levels. The cholesterol levels (in ) of patients are measured before and after following the diet for months. At , what is the critical value for a one-tailed sign test if you ignore ties?
A nutritionist tests a new diet plan on individuals and records the weight change (after − before) for each person. participants lost weight, participants gained weight, and participants had no change. What is the test statistic for the sign test?
A researcher tests whether a new exercise routine reduces blood pressure. In a sample of subjects, blood pressure before and after the routine is measured. Results: subjects had decreased blood pressure, had increased blood pressure, and had no change. Based on a binomial test, what is your conclusion regarding the researcher's claim?
A researcher claims that using a new meditation technique will decrease the stress levels of participants. A sample of participants had their stress levels measured before and after using the technique. The researcher believes that stress levels will decrease. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A company wants to know if a new training program increases employee productivity. employees' productivity scores before and after the program are recorded. At , is there sufficient evidence to conclude that the program increases productivity? Assume normality.
A sports scientist claims that a new stretching routine increases vertical jump height in athletes. The vertical jump heights (in centimeters) for athletes are measured before and after following the routine. The following are the differences: , , , , , , , . At , is there sufficient evidence to support the scientist's claim? Assume the samples are random, dependent, and the population is normally distributed.
A researcher tests whether a new exercise routine improves the reaction times of athletes. The reaction times of athletes are recorded before and after the exercise routine. The researcher is unsure whether to use a Wilcoxon signed-rank test or a Wilcoxon rank-sum test for this analysis. Which test should be used: the Wilcoxon signed-rank test or the Wilcoxon rank-sum test?
A study examines whether a new drug affects the heart rate of patients. The patients’ heart rates are measured before and after taking the drug. At a significance level of , the researcher needs to find the critical value for a two-tailed Wilcoxon signed-rank test. What is the critical value for this test?
In a study on calcium supplements and blood pressure, a sample of men had their diastolic blood pressure measured before and after taking calcium supplements for weeks. After calculating the ranks of the differences (after − before), the following signed ranks are assigned:
Positive ranks:
Negative ranks:
What is the test statistic for the Wilcoxon signed-rank test?
In a study on calcium supplements and blood pressure, men were given calcium supplements for weeks. The differences in diastolic blood pressure (after − before) were ranked, and the sum of positive ranks was , while the sum of negative ranks was . The critical value for this test at is . Should you reject the null hypothesis, and what does this decision mean in the context of the claim?
A nutritionist wants to test whether a new meal plan leads to a change in daily calorie intake. She records the daily intake (in calories) of participants before and after following the meal plan for one month. Let the differences (After − Before) in calorie intake be recorded and signed ranks be calculated. The sum of positive ranks is and the sum of negative ranks is . Use the Wilcoxon signed-rank test for to determine if there is a significant change in calorie intake at the level. Use the following formulas:
A nutritionist believes that a low-carb diet helps individuals reduce their blood sugar levels. To test this, she records the fasting blood sugar levels (in ) of participants before and after weeks on a low-carb diet. Assume represents the mean difference in blood sugar (). What are the null and alternative hypotheses for this study?
In a study measuring stress levels before and after yoga sessions, researchers plan a left-tailed test using a dependent sample of participants. What is the critical -value at the significance level, and what is the rejection region?
A coach records the number of sit-ups completed by 7 athletes before and after a three-week training program.
Before:
After:
Calculate the mean () and standard deviation () of the differences (Before - After).
A matched-pair study records the number of times participants woke up at night before and after drinking chamomile tea. The differences (before - after) for participants have a mean and standard deviation . Find the test statistic for testing whether chamomile tea reduces nighttime awakenings.
In a study with matched pairs, the test statistic was calculated to be . The test is left-tailed, and the critical value at with is .
Should the null hypothesis be rejected?
A scientist wants to test whether a herbal supplement decreases reaction time. Reaction times are measured before and after the supplement for each participant. The scientist performs a left-tailed paired -test at the level. The test results lead to rejection of the null hypothesis. What is the correct interpretation of this result?
A sports scientist wants to test whether a hydration supplement increases the endurance time (in minutes) of long-distance cyclists. The endurance time for each cyclist is recorded before and after taking the supplement. What are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A researcher is testing whether a sleep-tracking device improves sleep quality scores. Sleep scores are measured before and after using the device on individuals. The test is right-tailed, and the significance level is . What is the critical -value, and what is the rejection region?
The following table shows the number of correct answers on a focus test before and after trying a new concentration app. Find the mean () and standard deviation () of the differences (Before − After).
A matched-pairs study evaluated a typing tutor's effect on speed. For participants, the differences (post-tutor minus pre-tutor) in typing speeds are:
Mean difference: words per minute
Standard deviation of differences: words per minute
Sample size:
Calculate the test statistic for a right-tailed hypothesis test of the claim that the typing tutor increases typing speed.
In a paired -test, you calculated . The test is right-tailed with and . The critical value is . Should you reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis?
After conducting a paired-sample -test, a researcher failed to reject the null hypothesis about the effect of a time management course on students’ homework completion time. What does this decision mean in context?
A dietitian tests whether a new supplement changes cholesterol levels. The paired differences in cholesterol before and after taking the supplement are recorded. Test the claim that the mean difference is not zero at . Sample statistics: , , . What is the correct conclusion?
A fitness coach wants to know if a new training regimen affects the number of push-ups athletes can perform in one minute. The number of push-ups completed by athletes before and after the regimen is:
Before: , , , , , , , ,
After: , , , , , , , ,
At , use the Wilcoxon signed-rank test to determine if the regimen has a significant effect on performance. What is the correct decision?
A nutritionist claims that people consume a different number of calories on weekdays compared to weekends. She records the number of calories consumed by participants on a random weekday and a random weekend day. What are the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses?
A researcher is comparing students' reading scores before and after a new reading program. For students, a two-tailed -test will be performed at . What is the critical value, and what is the rejection region?
The number of correct quiz answers by students before and after a study technique is given below. Find the mean and standard deviation of the differences (Before − After).
In a paired sample study comparing reaction times before and after caffeine, the results are:
seconds
Find the test statistic. Assume a two-tailed test.