Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
A poll of students at a university found that prefer online classes. Is this value a parameter or a statistic? Explain your reasoning.
A teacher records the final exam scores of students in a mathematics class. The scores are and . Are these data qualitative or quantitative, and what is the level of measurement?
A researcher wants to study the effects of caffeine on concentration levels. To gather participants, the researcher invites colleagues from the office to join the experiment. Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss any potential sources of bias.
Parking lot attendants record the license plate numbers of cars entering the facility. Would this data be considered qualitative or quantitative? Explain.
A car enthusiast collects data on the engine displacements of various sports cars. Determine the level of measurement of this data set. Explain your reasoning.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it to make it true.
A parameter is a numerical description of a sample characteristic.
A survey reports that people who drink green tea regularly have a lower incidence of heart disease. Can we conclude that green tea consumption causes a reduction in heart disease risk? Select the most accurate statement.
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative. Explain your reasoning.
Types of cuisine served at restaurants
A survey ranks the top five favorite ice cream flavors among university students as follows:
Vanilla
Chocolate
Strawberry
Mint
Cookie Dough
What is the level of measurement for this dataset? Explain your reasoning.