Intro to Stats: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Stats Practice Problems
A researcher records the eye colors of participants in a study. Is this data qualitative or quantitative? Explain your reasoning.
Classify the data as qualitative or quantitative. Explain your choice.
The smartphone brands owned by students at a school.
A researcher records the ages of participants in a study. Is this data qualitative or quantitative? Justify your answer.
A scientist measures the volumes in liters of different water bottles as follows:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
What is the level of measurement for this dataset?
A teacher assigns letter grades to students as , , , and . What is the level of measurement for this dataset? Explain your reasoning.
A clinical trial investigated the effectiveness of a new cognitive behavioral therapy app for reducing symptoms of insomnia in young adults. Forty-two participants aged to with chronic insomnia were randomly assigned to use either the cognitive behavioral therapy app or a relaxation music app for six weeks. Sleep quality was assessed at the start and end of the study. What are the experimental units and the treatments in this experiment?
Determine the level of measurement of the data listed on the horizontal and vertical axes in the figure.
A survey of randomly selected restaurant owners found that believe offering vegetarian options improves customer satisfaction. Is this a population parameter or a sample statistic? Justify your answer.
A survey conducted among all employees of a company found that prefer flexible working hours. Is this a population parameter or a sample statistic? Justify your answer.
Classify the data on the horizontal and vertical axes according to their level of measurement.
A study of all the residents in a neighborhood found that own a bicycle. Is this a population parameter or a sample statistic? Justify your answer.
A survey was conducted among residents of a city to determine their satisfaction with the public transportation services. The survey found that of the respondents were satisfied with their services. Which part of this survey represents the descriptive branch of statistics? What conclusions might be drawn from the survey using inferential statistics?
A research study found that adult dogs that are regularly walked have the same levels of muscle strength as young puppies, while adult dogs that do not get regular walks show significantly lower muscle strength. Is it appropriate to infer that taking regular walks improves muscle strength in adult dogs? Explain.
In a city, the local health department reports that of all residents received a flu shot last year. Is this percentage a population parameter or a sample statistic? Provide a brief explanation.
A vending machine is restocked each morning with worth of snacks. The daily sales, in tens of dollars, for days are: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . What percentage of days will the machine run out of snacks if the restock amount remains at per day?
A hospital administrator is reviewing the number of emergency room visits per day, in tens, over the past days: . If the hospital wants to be prepared for all but the busiest of days, how many tens of visits should they plan for? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A scholarship committee is reviewing the math placement test scores of students: . If the committee wants to award scholarships to the top of students, what is the minimum score required to receive a scholarship?
A running track has the following lap distances in yards for different tracks: and . Convert these distances to feet, and determine both the mean and the median of the data in feet.
A nutritionist collected data from adults and found that the average daily intake of fiber was grams. Does this average represent a population parameter or a sample statistic? Justify your answer.
A poll at a local community center found that of participants enjoy group exercise classes. Identify which aspect of this poll is an example of descriptive statistics. What inference can you draw from the poll results?
A company tracks the annual salaries of its employees. Is this data qualitative or quantitative? Justify your answer.
A survey asks students to state their favorite color. Is this data qualitative or quantitative? Explain your answer.
A researcher records the weights (in kilograms) of dogs at an animal shelter: , , , , , , , , , . Are these data qualitative or quantitative, and what is the level of measurement? Provide your reasoning.
A hospital administrator is analyzing patient records. For each data type below, identify the level of measurement.
a. Room number
b. Systolic blood pressure in millimeters of mercury
c. Number of previous hospital visits
d. Severity of symptoms categorized as mild, moderate, or severe
Identify the level of measurement of the following data set:
A survey lists the annual distances (in thousands of miles) flown by the top ten commercial airline pilots as follows: , , , , , , , , , .
A research study categorizes participants by their favorite season: spring, summer, fall, or winter. Are these data qualitative or quantitative, and what is the level of measurement?
A biology class records the heights (in centimeters) of different plants: , , , , . Are these data qualitative or quantitative, and what is the level of measurement?