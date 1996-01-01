- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method Practice Problems
Researchers analyzed the relationship between the number of study hours and exam scores for students. The regression equation is:
What is the predicted exam score for a student who studied hours?
A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month () and their job performance ratings (), scored out of . A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is . The researcher collects data from a sample of employees. Based on this data:
Residual sum of squares (SSR):
Total sum of squares (SST):
What is the coefficient of determination , and what does it tell us about the model?
A retail chain predicts quarterly profit (in millions) using , where is the number of new products launched and is the average marketing spend per product (in thousands). What is the predicted profit if and ?
Given the regression equation , where is the predicted average annual salary of assistant professors and is the average annual salary of lecturers, what is the predicted salary of assistant professors if the average annual salary of lecturers is ?
A retail company's year-end share price (in units of dollars) is modeled by , where is total assets (in units of billions of dollars) and is liabilities (in units of billions of dollars). Predict the share price when and .
Given the regression equation , where is grams of fat, is grams of protein, and is grams of fiber, estimate the calories in a serving that contains grams of fat, grams of protein, and grams of fiber.
Given the data points (1,2), (2,3), and (3,5), what is the slope of the best-fit line using the least squares method?
If a linear regression model has a high R-squared value, what does this indicate about the model?
How would you interpret a linear regression model with a slope of 0 and a correlation coefficient of 0?
Using the regression equation y = 3x + 4, what is the predicted value of y when x = 5?
Which metric is commonly used to evaluate the goodness of fit for a linear regression model?
A company uses linear regression to predict sales based on advertising spend. If the regression equation is sales = 5 * advertising + 20, what are the predicted sales when advertising spend is $1000?